Man living on federal land near Homestake Lake failed to register as sex offender, found guilty

GREAT FALLS — A Texas man who failed to register as a sex offender was found guilty by a federal judge on Tuesday, May 21, 2025, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Following a bench trial, Tracy Allen Reilly, 60, was found guilty of failure to register as a sex offender. Reilly faces 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and at least 5 years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for October 1, 2025. Reilly will remain in custody pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that in 1995, Tracy Allen Reilly was convicted in Texas of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 20 years in custody. He was discharged from custody in 2014 and was instructed to register as a sexual offender for the duration of his life. In July 2018, Reilly was convicted of another felony in Texas for violating sex offender registration. After he was released from custody on that sentence, Reilly signed additional registration forms in 2022 and in June of 2023.

Reilly moved to Montana sometime in the fall of 2023. Before he moved, he was informed he would be required to register as a sex offender in Montana. Once in Montana, Reilly camped on federal land around Homestake Lake in Jefferson County. In October 2023, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Reilly and advised him that he was required to register as a sex offender.

In November 2023, an officer with the U.S. Forest Service was patrolling the Homestake area and made contact with Reilly. The officer learned Reilly was a non-compliant sex offender, and when the officer again encountered Reilly in January 2024, he told Reilly he needed to register. Reilly never registered as a sex offender in Montana.

On November 6, 2024, the Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Reilly with failure to register as a sex offender, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2250(a). Reilly was arrested in December 2024.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Forest Service, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

