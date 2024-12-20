Man pleads guilty to bear spray assault on troopers in Butte standoff

BUTTE - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to spraying two Montana State Patrol troopers with bear spray after a car chase that ended in Butte earlier this year.

Colby Zier pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer and criminal possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Zier used bear spray on the officers during a brief standoff following a car chase that ended in the 1700 block of Elm Street. One officer fired his gun during the incident, but no one was harmed.

Zier remains in custody on $1 million bond and will be sentenced later.

