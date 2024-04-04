Man pleads not guilty in bear spray assault on troopers during Butte standoff

BUTTE — A man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges accusing him of using bear spray on officers while they were trying to arrest him in Butte last February.

Colby Zier faces felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on peace officers, as well as misdemeanor theft and resisting arrest charges.

Charging documents allege Zier spayed two troopers with bear spray during a brief standoff following a car chase with the Montana Highway Patrol in the 1700 block of Elm Street in Butte.

One trooper fired his handgun after the incident, but no injuries were reported in the shooting.

Zier's $1,000,000 bond was continued, and he was remanded to jail.