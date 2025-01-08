Man robs Wells Fargo bank in Butte then waits around to be arrested, police say

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement reports a man entered a Wells Fargo Bank, robbed it, and then calmly waited inside for police to arrive and arrest him.

“He did not resist. There were no weapons involved. He did demand money from the teller originally and took the money, but then, whether he had second thoughts or Catholic guilt or what, I don’t know, but he decided to sit down and wait for police and did not offer any resistance or anything,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

A 45-year-old Butte man is in custody in connection with robbing the Wells Fargo off of Harrison Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say the man entered the bank and demanded money; employees at the bank gave the man money and he sat in the lobby and waited for police to arrive.

“I’m not sure what his motivation was to attempt the robbery or not to try to escape. Thankfully, he did the right thing and the people in the bank are okay and the officers are okay and the suspect’s okay, and that’s the way we like things to end,” the sheriff said.

Police impounded the suspect’s car which he left in the parking lot. The man, who has not been identified by police as of Tuesday evening, is expected to be charged in Butte Justice Court.

