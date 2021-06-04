Man sentenced after 3 pounds of meth seized in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA — A California man who admitted trafficking methamphetamine after Flathead County law enforcement officers seized a package containing three pounds of the drug has been sentenced to five years in prison and to five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Santiago Marron, 38, of San Bernardino, California, pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

The government alleged in court documents that on Dec. 25, 2019, Marron and co-defendant, Adan Barjas Bedal, dropped off a package at a Flathead County residence.

Confidential informants told law enforcement that Marron drove the package to Montana from another state and knew that the package contained meth.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office seized the package with a search warrant and recovered three pounds of meth. Three pounds of meth is the equivalent of 10,872 doses.

Co-defendant Bedal was sentenced to 70 months in prison for his conviction in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

