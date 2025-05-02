Man sentenced to 20 years in bear spray assault on troopers in Butte

BUTTE - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning for spraying Montana Highway Patrol troopers with bear spray in Butte last year.

Colby Zier was sentenced in Butte District Court to 10 years in prison each on two counts of assault on a peace officer and 20 years with 10 years suspended for criminal possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The sentences will run at the same time.

In February of 2024, Zier used bear spray on two patrol officers during a brief standoff after a car chase that ended in the 1700 block of Elm Street in Butte.

One officer fired his gun during the incident, but no one was harmed.