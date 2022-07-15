Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal stabbing in Crow Agency

BILLINGS - A Lame Deer man who admitted to fatally stabbing another man during an argument at a Crow Agency convenience store on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced Friday to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

James Posey Fisher Sr., 36, pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters ordered the sentence to run consecutive to pending state cases in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors alleged that on June 28, 2020, at the Teepee Station convenience store in Crow Agency, Fisher stabbed the victim, previously identified as 34-year-old Dane Fisher, once in the chest.

Dane Fisher died of a single stab wound before reaching the hospital.

James Fisher and Dane Fisher were with other individuals and were drinking heavily. At some point, James Fisher and Dane Fisher began arguing in a car that James Fisher was driving and continued the argument when they got out at the convenience store.

The argument turned physical. Witnesses thought it was only a fist fight until Dane Fisher backed up suddenly, ran a short distance and collapsed.

Witnesses realized Dane Fisher had been stabbed because he was bleeding. James Fisher jumped back into the car and drove away.

Dane Fisher was a standout basketball player for St. Labre.

