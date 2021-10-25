UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after fatal Evergreen shooting

EVERGREEN — UPDATE: 1:57 p.m. - Oct. 25, 2021

EVERGREEN - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Detective Division is investigating a homicide that took place behind the old Kmart building in Evergreen Sunday night.

Undersheriff Wayne Dubois says at approximately 10 p.m. a male was shot during a confrontation with a well-known female acquaintance.

The male died at the scene due to his injuries, and all parties involved have been identified and interviewed regarding their involvement.

Undersheriff Dubois tells MTN News that the female involved in the shooting is not in custody at this time.

The male’s identity is not being released at this time pending contact with the family.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5600.

(first report: 12:35 p.m. - Oct. 25, 2021)

A man was shot to death late Sunday evening in Evergreen

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 10 p.m. a male was shot during a confrontation with a known acquaintance behind Kmart in Evergreen.

The male – whose name is not being released at this time – was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

All parties involved have been identified and interviewed and an investigation is continuing, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (406) 758-5600.