Man shows up at Billings hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Police said on social media the shooting was first reported by staff at a Billings hospital who contacted police at about 5:30 a.m. to report a man had arrived in the emergency department with numerous gunshot wounds.
The 34-year-old Billings man was listed in critical condition, police said.
The shooting was determined to have happened in the 300 block of South 28th Street, and a suspect was not immediately identified.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.
The same scene was the focus of an investigation in November following the shooting death of a Billings man whose infant son was also killed.
