Man stabbed near North Park in Billings

Police responded to a stabbing near North Park in Billings Tuesday night.
A 47-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds on the 800 block of North 22nd Street at 8:40 p.m., about a block north of the park, Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck said in a tweet.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and Beck said police believe the wounds are not life-threatening.
Police do not have any suspects.
22-21324, Stabbing, 816 N 22nd St, 1940 hrs. Ofc's responded to a stabbing where a 47 year old male was found with multiple stab wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Wounds are not life threatening. No suspect leads at this time.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 6, 2022
Sgt Beck