Man suspected of firing shots in Kalispell arrested in Oregon

KALISPELL - A man wanted in connection with multiple incidents of gunfire and criminal mischief that happened in Kalispell earlier this month has been arrested.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that Brian D. Werner, 53, of Kalispell, was taken into custody in Portland, Oregon, on Monday.

Werner will be extradited to Flathead County to face felony charges for Criminal Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.

Werner was booked into Multnomah County jail and is facing additional charges of DUI, reckless driving, and failure to report a damage accident, according to a news release.

