Man who tried to flee bank robbery on Billings city bus sentenced to 5+ years

A Lame Deer who was caught on a city bus with a knife after robbing a Billings bank last spring was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Billings to five years and three months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Elmer Brady, 68, pleaded guilty in August 2023 to bank robbery.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents that Brady entered the downtown Stockman Bank in Billings, told a teller that he "already took care of your security guard," slid a note to her, then demanded $9,000 or he would kill her.

The teller gave Brady the money in her cash drawer out of fear for her life, and he left the bank. He attempted to escape on a Billings city bus, but a bank guard alerted the driver, who told him to get off the bus, according to prosecutors.

Brady was arrested a short time later walking toward the Billings Public Library. Officers found a large knife in his jacket pocket and determined he was on probation, according to prosecutors. He was also carrying $6,361 in cash, a pair of binoculars, rubber gloves and a metal pipe.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided over the case.

