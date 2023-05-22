Watch Now
Men in bail bond arrest death to have combined trial

John Emeigh
Posted at 7:52 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 09:52:32-04

BUTTE - Two Butte men facing deliberate homicide charges in a botched bond violation arrest will be tried at the same time.

Jay Hubber, who is a Butte bondsman, and Nicholas Jaeger will have their trials combined; the trial is scheduled for Oct. 2.

The men are accused of forcing their way into the Butte home of William Harris the evening of Dec. 21st., 2021, in an attempt to arrest another man, David Sandoval for allegedly jumping bail. A struggle ensued and an unarmed Harris was shot and killed in the altercation.

