MHP investigates deadly hit-and-run that killed pedestrian near Hardin

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Mile Marker 44 eastbound.
(Source: Raycom Media)
BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run on a rural stretch of Highway 87 outside of Hardin.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 44 eastbound. Troopers had been asking for the public’s help in locating a 2019–2021 Volkswagen Jetta with front-end damage, believed to be involved in the crash.

MHP says the vehicle has now been located, and the people involved have been identified.

Authorities thanked the public for their assistance.

