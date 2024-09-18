MHP operation in Butte leads to multiple drug seizures and fugitive arrests

BUTTE — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said a large amount of illicit drugs were seized in an operation that took place in Butte in September.

According to a Montana Department of Justice news release, troopers seized nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills, 100 grams of fentanyl powder, and 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine during the operation that took place Sept. 9-12, 2024.

The release said troopers also seized three illegal firearms and more than $140,000 of illicit money. MHP also arrested 10 fugitives, issued 34 drug citations, and made 139 traffic stops.

“I’m proud of our troopers’ work in Butte last week. At the Montana Highway Patrol, we will continue to do our part to keep our communities and highways safe,” MHP Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Hayter said in the release.

According to the release, these kinds of operations "are conducted at various times across the state to combat the drug and crime uptick in Montana."