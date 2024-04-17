Missoula County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect wanted for 'disturbance'

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of a suspect who is wanted in connection with what is described as a "disturbance" that happened on Monday evening.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports a $300,000 warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Damon B. Piedalue.

Piedalue is a suspect in a disturbance that happened in. the 1200 block of Tremper Drive in the Bonner-West Riverside area.

The Sheriff's Office has released a 2017 booking photo of Piedalue and notes "his current appearance may be different."

Anyone with information about Piedalue is asked to immediately call 911. The Sheriff's Office warns to not approach Piedalue.

The incident remains under investigation.