Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Missoula man found guilty in the death of homeless man

Lee Roy Nelson was found brutally murdered on Nov. 20, 2020, in a vacant parking lot in downtown Missoula.
Court News 1280x720.png
Charles Covey Mugshot
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 12:01:03-05

MISSOULA - A man charged in the death of a homeless man in November 2020 has been found guilty.

According to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, a jury found Charles Michael Covey guilty of deliberate homicide.

It only took the jury to reach their decision in three hours on Thursday.

Charles Covey Mugshot
Charles Michael Covey

This case involved the murder of homeless man Lee Roy Nelson.

Nelson was found brutally murdered on Nov. 20, 2020, in a vacant parking lot off Orange Street in downtown Missoula.

A citizen found the body of 65-year-old Nelson next to the northside river trail.

A sentencing date for Covey has not been set.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News