Missoula man found guilty of deliberate homicide, incest

MISSOULA - A jury on Wednesday convicted a Missoula man of strangling and killing his wife in 2021.

Following a six-day trial in Missoula District Court, Staryal Johnston, 34, was found guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of his wife Danielle at their Missoula home on Sept. 2, 2021.

Johnston was also found guilty of incest.

Missoula County Detention Facility A jury convicted Staryal Johnson of Missoula of strangling and killing his wife in 2021 on June 14, 2023.

Missoula County prosecutors say the sexual abuse of the minor in the home is what lead to the murder after Danielle found out about the abuse.

The minor called 911 after the couple were fighting and when 911 arrived they found the 30-year-old woman unresponsive.

She later died at a Missoula hospital.

Johnston is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22, 2023.