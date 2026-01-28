Missoula man sentenced to life in prison for killing two people in Nevada drug case

RENO, NV — A Missoula man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing two people and trafficking firearms and marijuana in a case that spanned multiple states.

Cory Spurlock was convicted of murdering Will Larsen and Yesenia Arriaga Larsen in November 2020 after believing Larsen was cooperating with authorities in a separate investigation into a missing person case.

United States District Judge Miranda Du handed down the sentence following Spurlock's conviction on multiple federal charges, including murder-for-hire conspiracy and witness tampering by killing.

"There were no bounds on the defendant's cruel and violent actions," First Assistant United States Attorney Sigal Chattah said. "There is no parole in the federal system. The defendant will never walk outside of the prison walls."

The case began when Jered Stefansky disappeared during a marijuana transaction in Mound House, Nevada, on June 19, 2020. Stefansky had traveled from Redding to pick up a large amount of cash when he vanished. His skeletal remains were discovered in March 2021 at the Rye Patch Recreation Area in Pershing County, Nevada.

Stefansky's mother appeared on a podcast in September 2020 discussing her son's disappearance and the people involved in the marijuana conspiracy, including Spurlock and Larsen.

According to testimony, Spurlock listened to the podcast and believed Larsen was cooperating with authorities. He promised payment to a co-conspirator for assistance in killing Larsen.

In early November 2020, Spurlock traveled to Nevada and California with two co-conspirators. They stalked Larsen and his wife throughout the Reno and Carson City area before following them to just outside Bridgeport, California.

The Larsens were shot and stabbed to death on November 8, 2020, their bodies left on the side of US Highway 395. Spurlock was also convicted of robbery for stealing money from Will Larsen's wallet.

"This was a horrific act of targeted violence. Spurlock's callous and blatant disregard for human life was unconscionable," FBI Las Vegas Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto said.

Spurlock was convicted in September 2025 on charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, murder-for-hire conspiracy, witness tampering by killing, two counts of stalking resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery, and causing death through use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the FBI Las Vegas Division, Mono County Sheriff's Office, DEA, ATF, Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Carson City Sheriff's Office, and Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.