Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Missoula PD involved in standoff with barricaded person

items.[0].image.alt
Megan Mannering/MTN News
wildflower standoff
wildflower standoff
Wildflower Apartment Standoff Map
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 17:40:20-05

MISSOULA — NEW INFORMATION

MISSOULA - Officers are on the scene of a barricaded person at the Wildflower Apartments on 34th Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold says MPD was assisting the US Marshalls with a wanted fugitive when the subject barricaded themselves.

wildflower standoff

The SWAT team is on scene and Arnold says the incident is "currently contained by perimeter".

Law enforcement has set up a staging area in the nearby Albertson's parking lot.

This is an evolving situation and it appears to be contained.

Wildflower Apartment Standoff Map

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

- information from Megan Mannering and Mark Thorsell

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader