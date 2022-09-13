Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous

Patrick James Cork
MT Dept. of Corrections
Patrick James Cork is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Patrick James Cork
Patrick James Cork
Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 16:42:41-04

MISSOULA - Police in Missoula are searching for a fugitive who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says law enforcement is looking for Patrick James Cork.

Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement, according to a news release.

Patrick James Cork
Patrick James Cork

Cork is a white male who is 6'4' tall and weighs 210 pounds with a muscular build. He has brown hair and black eyes.

MPD believes Cork is in possession of a handgun.

Anyone who sees Cork should not approach him and instead, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News