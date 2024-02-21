Missoula Police Department warning of pink fentanyl danger

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is issuing a warning after recently seizing pink fentanyl powder in connection with several overdoses that happened in the city.

"These incidents serve as a tragic reminder of the severe risks associated with drug consumption, particularly when it comes to synthetic opioids like pink fentanyl," a news release states.

Missoula law enforcement has recently responded to several overdoses connected to pink fentanyl, which MPD notes is "a potent synthetic opioid known to be significantly more powerful than traditional opioids."

Missoula Police note that even small amounts can lead to overdose and death and that both adults and juveniles have been identified as overdose victims.

"Parents and guardians are urged to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drug use, specifically emphasizing the risks associated with it. Be aware of any changes in behavior, peer associations, or signs of substance use in your children, and seek professional guidance if needed" - Missoula Police Department

Additional information regarding fentanyl can be found at https://www.dea.gov/factsheets/fentanyl.

MPD is continuing to try and find where the pink fentanyl is coming from and anyone with information related to the distribution of illicit substances is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.