Missoula Pre Release Center walkaway arrested in Idaho

MISSOULA — A violent offender who walked away from the Missoula Pre Release Center on October 30, 2023, is back in custody.

Vincent W. Knight, 31, was arrested early Thursday morning at a tri-plex in Pocatello Idaho.

The Pocatello Police Department received a tip and confirmed that Knight had a nationwide extradition warrant out of Montana.

The Missoula Police Department had been looking for Knight after he walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center while awaiting a hearing.

Pocatello Police report that when they entered a home on South Third Avenue, Knight was not cooperative and tried to hide in the attic.

‘Due to the nature of the crimes committed resulting in the warrants, the Immediate Response Unit was placed on standby for a wanted and barricaded subject,” a social media post states.

Pocatello Police say when they found Knight he was still uncooperative. A police K9 then bit Knight who was arrested at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Knight was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Bannock County jail.

Knight has felony convictions out of Silver Bow County and is serving 33 years with the Montana Department of Corrections for Aggravated Assault, Felony Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Criminal Endangerment.