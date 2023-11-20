Missoula woman sentenced in the deaths of her two small children

MISSOULA — A Missoula woman charged with killing her two children as they were sleeping was sentenced Monday for their deaths.

Leannah Jean Gardipe was sentenced to life in the custody of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) by Judge Robert Deschamps.

Gardipe changed her plea to guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide in August of 2023.

The children were 3 and 5 years old at the time of their murders on November 19, 2021 at their Patty Ann Drive residence.

Gardipe is being held in the Missoula jail pending her transfer to DPHHS custody.