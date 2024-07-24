Montana Highway Patrol arrests attempted homicide suspect between Bozeman and Four Corners

CORRECTION: This article originally incorrectly stated that the alleged attempted homicide occurred in Idaho. Although the be-on-the-lookout report originated in Idaho, it was for an alleged incident in Summit County, Utah.

BOZEMAN — According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a suspect in conjunction with an attempted homicide in Utah was arrested on Huffine Lane near Four Corners on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

MHP said in a press release dispatch received a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) report from Idaho at approximately 10:30 a.m. According to the release, the BOLO report was for a possibly armed suspect wanted in conjunction with an attempted homicide in Summit County, Utah.

Watch the moment MHP Troopers arrest Idaho suspect on Huffine Lane:

Around 11:15 a.m., troopers reportedly located the vehicle on Highway 191 outside of Four Corners. The driver initially pulled over on Huffine Lane when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and then fled at a high rate of speed toward Bozeman.

During the pursuit that followed, troopers were able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to stop, ending the pursuit.

The release said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

No further details were released. We will update you when we get more information.