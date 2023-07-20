Montana Highway Patrol K-9 injured during arrest in Butte

BUTTE — Zachariah Bartsch, age 35 of Butte was arrested at approximately 11:45 pm on July 19th. A Butte-Silver Bow Police officer was investigating an unrelated incident in the 1900 block of Silver Bow Blvd. when he was approached by Bartsch.

The officer knew there was a felony warrant out for Bartsch and attempted to arrest Bartsch on the warrant. Bartsch allegedly assaulted the officer and fled.

The officer finished his initial investigation and then began looking for Bartsch along with other officers.

A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper was in the area. The Trooper had a K-9 that was trained in tracking and apprehension.

Bartsch was again located a few blocks away, in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

Bartsch allegedly tried to escape on a bicycle at which time the Trooper released his dog. The dog caught up to Bartsch and Bartsch was taken off the bicycle. Bartsch allegedly assaulted the dog and then resisted efforts of officers to arrest him.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

Bartsch is charged with Resisting Arrest, Criminal Contempt, Harming a Police Dog, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Assault on a Peace Officer. He is incarcerated at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

The MHP K-9 sustained a leg injury in the incident. The extent of the injury is not known.