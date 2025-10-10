Great Falls man accused of firing gun while driving on I-15 in Helena

HELENA — A 21-year-old man from Great Falls is facing two felony charges, after Helena police say he hit a man with a pistol, then fired a gun at him while driving on the interstate.

Reimundo Ramirez is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

According to court documents, on Aug. 22, Helena Police Department officers investigated a report of someone pulling out a gun at the Centennial Park skate park. Officers say they found an injured man who told them he had been attacked by a man who had previously threatened him.

Documents say the victim identified his attacker as “Capone,” and that investigators later determined “Capone” was Ramirez.

Officers say Ramirez approached the victim while he was in his vehicle, then hit him in the face with a hard object they believe was a gun. They say the victim drove away, and Ramirez followed him onto Interstate 15, going north.

According to documents, the victim reported his attacker fired a shot at his car while they were driving in adjacent lanes, near mile marker 197 in the north Helena Valley.

Investigators say they found a bullet hole in the victim’s car, and that his description of the other vehicle matched one owned by Ramirez.

Ramirez was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on a warrant Thursday afternoon. In August, a judge had set his bond at $75,000.