Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Montana man facing international kidnapping charge pleads not guilty

Ronan woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from company, evading taxes
MTN News photo
The Russell Smith Federal Court in Missoula
Ronan woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from company, evading taxes
Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 16:15:30-04

MISSOULA - A Sanders County man who is facing charges of conspiracy and international parental kidnapping appeared in a Missoula courtroom on Friday.

Jacob Israel Strong — also known as Jacob Israel Guill — pleaded not guilty during an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto.

If convicted of the most serious crime, the 36-year-old Heron man faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Strong has been detained pending further court proceedings.

The FBI reported on Thursday that Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a US warrant.

Strong’s 4-year-old son was also safely located and has since been reunited with his mother.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News