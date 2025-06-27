Montana OPI Superintendent Susie Hedalen faces DUI charge

BELGRADE — Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen has been accused of driving while under the influence.

According to a court case filed in Belgrade Municipal Court, Hedalen was arrested at 12:56 am on Sunday, June 22, by the Belgrade Police. The offense allegedly happened at the corner of Jackrabbit Lane and Amsterdam Road.

According to court documents, Belgrade Police pulled over Hedalen on suspicion of speeding and cutting off other vehicles who had the right of way. The officer says Hedalen had a "dazed expression" with bloodshot eyes, and the officer could smell alcohol. Hedalen allegedly refused to provide a breath sample for the DUI investigation. A blood sample was later taken after the officer obtained a search warrant, which will be analyzed by the Montana State Crime Lab.

Hedalen has been charged with a 1st offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs, a misdemeanor. She was booked at the Gallatin County Detention Center and released on a $885 bond. An initial appearance hearing for her has been set for July 8, 2025, in Belgrade Municipal Court.

Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau first broke the story on Friday.

MTN reached out to Hedalen's office on Friday, which pointed MTN to a statement she provided to the press.

“I apologize and take full responsibility for my lapse in judgment that led to this incident," Hedalen said in the statement. "I want to thank the Belgrade Police for their professionalism and commitment to public safety. As I move forward from this personal issue, it will in no way impact my service to the people of Montana."

Hedalen, a Republican, was elected to serve as Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2024. Before her election, she worked at the superintendent of Townsend School District.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.