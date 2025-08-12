Montana outfitter accused of killing grizzly while black bear hunting

GREAT FALLS — A Montana outfitter has been accused of failing to report the killing of a grizzly bear east of Great Falls. Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

According to court documents, Bryant Mikkelson of Timber Mountain Outfitters has been indicted on one count of failure to report taking of a grizzly bear, a misdemeanor

Federal investigators say Mikkelson was hunting for black bear on May 27 in the Highwood Mountains in Chouteau County when he allegedly shot and killed the grizzly bear.

They further accuse the outfitter of knowing the bear was, in fact, a grizzly at the time he killed it and sent messages and photographs to others.

Federal law requires anyone who has killed a grizzly bear to report it within 5 days of the incident.

Prosecutors said federal wildlife officials received an anonymous tip on June 2. On June 10, Mikkelson came forward to report the killing to federal law enforcement.

He’s entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors who are recommending a one-year probation and a $10,000 fine.

A change of plea hearing is set for September 9 in Great Falls at the Missouri River Courthouse.

