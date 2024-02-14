Montana State Prison corrections officer facing drug distribution charges

BUTTE — A corrections officer at the Montana State Prison is facing drug distribution charges.

Corrections officer Scott Patrick Elliott is charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and one count of money laundering.

The Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) says the charges stem from a random search of staff members entering prison near Deer Lodge last fall.

The DOC notes that Elliott is accused of distributing marijuana and psychedelic drugs to people in the community and some co-workers but has not been charged with distributing drugs to inmates.