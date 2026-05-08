Mother accused of smothering her child to death in Whitehall

BOULDER — These court documents, released here in the Jefferson County District Court in Boulder, recently tell some of the disturbing details of a Whitehall woman accused of murdering her 5-year-old son.

Kathryn Garaas was charged in District Court on May 6th with deliberate homicide. The affidavit alleges Garaas used a plastic bag to smother to death her 5-year-old son Reign the morning to April 24th.

On the day of the incident, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 34 Tatanka Trail just north of Whitehall on a medical emergency involving a child. Garaas answered the door and told deputies, “he’s in his room.”

Deputies entered the room and found the small child with a plastic bag over his head, according to court documents. The deputies tried to revive the child, but it was too late.

When asked why she did this, court documents allege Garaas responded, “to save him because things would have only gotten so much worse.”

Garaas is expected to be arraigned on the deliberate homicide charge on June 10 at 9:30 a.m. She remains jailed on a $5 million bond.