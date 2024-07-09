Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with man allegedly driving drunk in Butte

BUTTE — A motorcyclist in Butte was seriously injured when he collided with a man allegedly driving his truck under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. last Wednesday at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Ottawa Street.

A 28-year-old Butte man driving his motorcycle northbound on Harrison crashed with a Ford Ranger pickup turning from west to east, according to the release. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup is identified as 58-year-old Patrick Burke of Butte. Burke was uninjured and booked on charges of driving under the influence, 2nd offense.

Sheriff Lester said in the release that both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the motorcyclist identifies him as Stephen Bradford of Butte. The GoFundMe's description says Bradford was life-flighted to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT where he is currently being treated as a Level 1 trauma patient.

Bradford said in an update he is also facing amputation of his leg:

40% chance to save leg, but will never be able to do manual labor again and will be in pain for rest of my life. Small chance surgery will work in general cause I'm missing 6 inches of femur and my knee is completely shattered. That's with 2 years worth of surgeries and pain that might not even work. I don't want to be in pain for years and years, just to have the chance of failure making me lose my leg anyways.



I am going to amputate.

No further details about the incident were released and the incident remains under investigation, according to Sheriff Lester.

We will update you if we get more details.