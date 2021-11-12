MSU Billings police seeking help finding burglary suspects

MSU Billings police are seeking help identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary at the Student Union Building early Thursday morning.

University police officials said someone stole items from and vandalized various offices in the building.

If you have any information on these individuals, call university police at 406-657-2147.

Police also issued guidance to avoid becoming a victim of burglary on campus:

Close and lock all windows, doors, and other openings to deter property crime.

Remember, the door of your residence hall room is actually your front door. Keep it locked even when leaving only for a few minutes.

Photograph, mark, and record serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.