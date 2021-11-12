Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

MSU Billings police seeking help finding burglary suspects

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy
Two suspects in burglaries at MSU Billings
msub suspects.JPG
Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 18:43:26-05

MSU Billings police are seeking help identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary at the Student Union Building early Thursday morning.

University police officials said someone stole items from and vandalized various offices in the building.

If you have any information on these individuals, call university police at 406-657-2147.

Police also issued guidance to avoid becoming a victim of burglary on campus:

  • Close and lock all windows, doors, and other openings to deter property crime.
  • Remember, the door of your residence hall room is actually your front door. Keep it locked even when leaving only for a few minutes.
  • Photograph, mark, and record serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.
msub suspects.JPG
Two suspects in burglaries at MSU Billings

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader