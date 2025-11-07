Multi-county investigation leads to arrest of Sanders County man on sexual assault charges

THOMPSON FALLS — A multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the arrest of a Sanders County man on charges of sexual intercourse without consent involving minors across two Montana counties.

John Carlbom was arrested on Nov. 3 following a collaborative effort between Sanders County and the Billings Police Department.

The investigation resulted in warrants totaling $500,000 — $250,000 from each jurisdiction.



Carlbom faces two counts of sexual intercourse without consent of a minor in Sanders County and one count in Yellowstone County.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details about the charges.

Law enforcement agencies are seeking additional information from the public about Carlbom's activities in Sanders County over recent months and years.

Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center John Joseph Carlbom

Anyone with information about Carlbom's time in or work within Sanders County should contact Detective April Phillips at the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 406-827-3584, extension 3.

Information relating to areas outside Sanders County should be reported to the appropriate local law enforcement agency where the incidents occurred.

County Attorney Offices from both jurisdictions are working with law enforcement agencies on the case.

