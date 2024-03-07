Watch Now
Murder case of Columbia Falls college student heads to Kentucky grand jury, bond remains at $2M

The man accused of killing 18-year-old Josiah Kilman of Columbia Falls, last month in Kentucky appeared in court on Wednesday.
Charles Escalera
Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 12:53:10-05

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY — The man accused of killing his wrestling teammate — 18-year-old Josiah Kilman of Columbia Falls — last month in Kentucky appeared in court on Wednesday where prosecutors say he has admitted to Kilman's murder.

Our Scripps sister station, WLEX, reports that 21-year-old Charles Escalera appeared in court on March 6, 2024, over Zoom in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

A detective with the Campbellsville Police Department gave a short testimony about the night of the murder, which occurred in the early morning hours of February 24, 2024.
The detective testified that the incident may have stemmed from a confrontation in a cafeteria. He said that Escalera admitted to killing Kilman.

The judge found probable cause in the case, sending it to a grand jury.

Escalera's bond remains at $2 million.

