Murder charges filed in deadly Kalispell gym shooting

KALISPELL — Murder charges have been filed in connection with last month's deadly shooting at a Kalispell gym.

Jonathan Shaw is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide in the shooting on Sept. 16 at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

The victim, 27-year-old Matthew David Hurley of Kalispell, was an employee at Fuel Fitness.

In charging documents, Kalispell law enforcement responded to Fuel Fitness on Highway 2 West for a report of gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Hurley lying in the parking lot along with the defendant who officers observed had a firearm.

Prior to the shooting, Fuel Fitness employees told officers they went to talk with Shaw who had been living in the parking lot.

During the conversation, Hurley and Shaw discussed a refund of Shaw's gym membership. When Hurley told Shaw he would receive a partial refund, Shaw stated "Well, you are going to die," and started shooting at Hurley.

A bystander who heard the shooting, ran to his truck to get a pistol. The bystander said Shaw fired two rounds toward him and he returned fire. The bystander was shot in the leg.

Shaw's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Flathead District Court.

