Neighbors react to fatal shooting at Butte residence

BUTTE - A 42-year-old Butte man is dead in connection with a shooting in the 800 block of Main Street Sunday evening.

Butte Law Enforcement reports the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred at a residence at 815 Main Street. The shooting victim was transported by A-1 Ambulance to St. James HealthCare in Butte where he was pronounced dead.

Police provided no details about the shooting, only to say several people have been taken into custody and are being questioned in connection with this incident.

One neighbor said the night before the shooting she called the police to complain about a loud party going on at that residence.

“This is what happened, and I knew it was going to happen, the night before last, I did, I called on that trailer. I said, ‘there’s a bunch of druggies and there’s going to be a problem,’” said Kayla Ortez.

The neighbor claimed she and other neighbors have complained to police about alleged drug activity and disturbances at the residence.

“That guy didn’t have to die, that guy didn’t have to die, if they would have just busted this house, that guy would still be alive, and that’s the sad part,” said Ortez.