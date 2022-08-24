No arrests in MontanaFair shooting as investigation continues

The investigation into the Aug. 15 shooting at MontanaFair is continuing, but law enforcement have made no arrests so far, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday.

Linder said in an email to MTN News that deputies have identified some of the individuals involved but are still seeking others. The challenge, Linder said, is finding all those people.

The victim and the shooter likely knew each other, and Linder said neither had an intent of widespread violence at the fairgrounds.

Linder did not confirm the condition of the man who was shot. Initial reports indicated he was shot in the leg.

Related: Law enforcement at MetraPark to increase after shooting

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Midway. Law enforcement responded to the scene where multiple people were fleeing the sound of gunshots.

Officers were captured on video tackling an individual in the water whom they pursued because he matched a witness's description, but he was not arrested.