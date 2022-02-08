Officials release name of teen found shot to death at Billings hotel

BILLINGS - Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death inside a Billings hotel.

Jeffrey William Whitewolf of Hardin died from a gunshot wound of the head, the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said.

Whitewolf's body was found early Sunday morning inside the Country Inn and Suites on Main Street in the Heights. The Billings Police Department said it is investigating the teen's death as suspicious.

About two hours before the body was found police were called to a nearby location on Swords Lane where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the man and Whitewolf were known to associate with each other, but police have yet to identify the man as a possible suspect.

