One boy hospitalized, one arrested after stabbing in Butte

BUTTE — One boy is in custody and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Butte Saturday afternoon, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

According to a media release, the incident between "two male juveniles" happened near the Butte Civic Center around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff Lester said in the release one boy sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported by private vehicle to St. James Healthcare. He is reportedly in serious condition.

The suspect left the scene but was later located and arrested by Butte Police.

Multiple people witnessed the incident and interviews are being conducted, according to the release.

Sheriff Lester said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Butte Police at 497-1120.

No further details, including the age and identification of the boys involved or the current condition of the victim, was available.

