Patron shot outside Billings restaurant arrested

BILLINGS - A man who was shot last week outside the Montana Club in Billings after starting a ruckus inside was arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident, according to Billings police.

Daniel Brusard, 35, was booked into Yellowstone County jail Tuesday afternoon. Police said they are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and violation of a protection order, though prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges in court.

Police said that Brusard was allegedly arguing with restaurant staff in the evening hours of Nov. 30, and he was escorted out by other patrons, including a retired Wyoming law enforcement officer.

He allegedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle and began waving it around, and he was shot by another patron and taken to a hospital, according to Billings police.

Police have not identified the person who shot him (though they clarified it was not the retired Wyoming officer) or whether that individual will face charges related to the shooting. The case remains under investigation.