Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalispell

KALISPELL - A person has been taken into custody in Kalpsiell following a fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of a pedestrian.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that 25-year-old Desirea Garrera of New York was arrested and taken to the Kalispell jail following the incident.

The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of East Idaho Street and Seventh Avenue EN in Kalispell.

According to a news release, when officers arrived at the scene they learned that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian later died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD at 406-758-7793.