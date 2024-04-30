Phillips County shooting suspect dead

GREAT FALLS — A man who reportedly shot a person in Phillips County and led law enforcement officers on a chase was shot dead by Sheriff's deputies on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle said in a news release that officers responded to an address south of Saco at about 7:40 p.m. for a report that a person had been shot, and that the suspect was armed and threatened to shoot anyone who approached.

Eventually, the suspect fled the scene, resulting in a chase by responding officers. During the chase, the suspect rammed his vehicle into a deputy's vehicle, disabling it.

Sheriff Lytle said, "The deputies responded with deadly force and the suspect was killed."

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The person who was shot by the suspect was taken to a hospital in Billings with "serious injuries." There is no word at this point on the victim's current condition.



There are no reports of serious injuries to any of the officers.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and a Coroner's Inquest will be conducted as required by Montana law.

Sheriff Lytle thanked the agencies that assisted, including the Glasgow Police Department, Valley County Sheriff's Office, and Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more information.

