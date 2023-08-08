Police: 2 juveniles take responsibility for Miles City church vandalism

MILES CITY - Two juveniles have taken responsibility for recent vandalism of a Miles City church, the city's police department posted on social media Monday.

Vandals placed an anti-LGBTQ+ message over a sign belonging to the United Christian Church last Sunday and ripped down the church's pride flag.

Police investigated the incident as a possible hate crime.

Police did not release the names of the two individuals and said their information "will remain confidential."

Miles City police did not say whether the two would face criminal charges.