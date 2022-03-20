Police are investigating a shooting in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 6:02 p.m.) The suspect died at a hospital. The suspect reportedly drew a gun on the deputy. Click here for details .



(UPDATE, 2:15 p.m.) According to the Great Falls Police Department, a person was shot by a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy.

Investigation underway after suspect shot

The deputy was not injured; the person who was shot is currently being treated by medical personnel.

There is no word yet on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

No details about the incident have been released at this point, including the names of the deputy and the person who was shot; we will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 2:01 p.m.) Police are investigating a possible shooting in Great Falls.

According to witnesses, the incident happened in the vicinity of 7th Avenue South and 15th Street at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

KRTV has received the following messages:



Large police presence on 15st and about 7th st. Ambulance and fire trucks as well.

15th street and 7 Ave south they have crime tape up and police cars blocking the roads.

High police presence down on 6th Ave s and 14th/15th st

Large police presence and yellow tape blocking off the side street

We have also received one unconfirmed report that a person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

We have a reporter at the scene and will post an update once we get details.



