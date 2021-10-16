Police are investigating two "violent and unprovoked" assaults in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is investigating two assaults they believe are related that happened recently in the downtown area.

The first one happened at the end of September, and the other during the first week of October. They took place in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North and the 100 block of 8th Street North.

The GFPD says the two victims were violently assaulted in what appear to be completely unprovoked attacks.

Both of the victims had been sleeping in the downtown area at the time of the attacks and both victims sustained significant injuries; the attacks happened after all businesses and bars in the area were closed.

Detectives believe there have been more attacks that have not been reported at this time.

The GFPD has obtained a photograph from downtown surveillance footage showing two people who likely have information regarding the assaults.

The GFPD is specifically asking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals depicted in the photographs, as detectives need to speak with them regarding the assaults.

These crimes appear to have been focused on the transient population and were unprovoked. The community’s help in this matter is needed to help us protect our community.

If you have any information that helps identify the two people in the photos or any other information about these crimes, you're asked to contact Detective Will Fleming at 406-455-8519, or via email at wfleming@greatfallsmt.net.

