Police investigate Billings shooting

BILLINGS - A shooting early Wednesday in Billings sent one man to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the 200 block of South 27th Street. Officers located a 32-year-old male victim at a separate location who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately released, including whether a suspect has been identified.