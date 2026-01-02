Police investigate homicide in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - James Lessard lives on Easy Street in the Billings Heights and didn't think too much of the sirens he heard early New Year's morning.

"All I heard, it was about 5:20, was just the sirens and I didn't really look out to see where they were at. I didn't know about this until about 7:30. I come out and run to the grocery store and see the van over there," said Lessard.

A crime scene investigation vehicle from the Billings Police Department was parked outside the apartments into Thursday evening.

See what neighbors had to say:

Police investigating homicide in Billings Heights

The department says officers and emergency personnel responded to an assault in the early hours of New Year's Day.

They say first responders rendered aid to a 43-year-old man before he was taken to the hospital, where he would be pronounced dead.

Lessard says investigators have been at the apartments across the street from him all day, going in and out of the building.

He adds it's not the first time police have been at those apartments.

"It's forever, in and out of there with the cops. Not on a weekly basis, but every now and then. It's just the same building," Lessard said.

On one of those occasions, he says he even had to get involved himself.

"There was some domestic abuse over there at one time that I actually witnessed and got the girl out of harm's way," he said.

That said, Lessard adds it's the first time he's seen a homicide in his neighborhood.

"Every neighborhood is going to have their problems for the most part. I've lived here for over 15 years, it's just the little things, nothing bad or anything like that," he said.

Police say this remains an active investigation, and they have not brought forward any charges.

They note all parties involved have been located and identified, as they say, there is no threat to the public.

While any details have yet to be released, those in the neighborhood say the homicide marks a sad start to the new year.

"I know that this time of the year brings a lot of stress to families and such. It's just a real sad deal that it had to happen," said Lessard.

