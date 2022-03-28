Watch
Police investigate stabbing in Billings Heights

Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 11:06:23-04

BILLINGS - Police are investigating a stabbing early Monday in the Billings Heights.

Police said on Twitter they responded to a disturbance at 12:41 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive where they located a juvenile male from Billings with multiple stab wounds.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital and the investigation was ongoing, police said. No other information was released.

